Ex-Ghana goalkeeper George Owu reveals missed Tottenham Hotspur opportunity linked to World Cup omission

Former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper George Owu has disclosed that a potential move to Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur was on the horizon, but the opportunity slipped away due to his exclusion from the Black Stars squad for the 2010 World Cup.

Owu, who had left Egyptian Premier League side Al-Masry, shared that his standout performances led to a trial with Tottenham. However, the dream of securing a contract with the English club faded as a result of his inability to make the national team squad.

In a reflective moment, Owu suggested that if he had been part of the 2010 World Cup squad, his prospects with Tottenham might have taken a different trajectory.

"My last season, I went to Tottenham in 2010. I was a Black Stars player, I had an injury, but I later became fine and I started playing. There was a rule that no foreign goalkeeper, so when your contract ends, you leave," Owu revealed in an interview with Dan Kweku Yeboah on YouTube.

"If I was able to make the 2010 World Cup, I would have signed for Tottenham. At that time, Sammy Adjei said he is done with the national team. I, Richard Kingston, and Macarthy played the qualifiers, but unfortunately, when Nii Adjei returned for the World Cup as a young player, he was added, Awolo was named the best goalkeeper, so he was added," he explained.

Owu, who made 10 appearances for the senior national team, also featured for Ashantigold, Ebusua Dwarfs, and Sekondi Hasaacas.