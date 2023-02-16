Ex-Ghana goalkeeper William Amamoo backs Chris Hughton's appointment as Black Stars coach 

Former Ghana international William Amamoo has backed Chris Hughton to succeed as Black Stars coach.

The former Newcastle United and Brighton coach has been appointed as the head coach of the four time African champions by the Ghana FA.

Hughton takes over from Coach Otto Addo who resigned from the job after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

According to former Black goalkeeper William Amamoo, the appointment of Chris is good for the progress of Ghana football.

“I think it’s a step in the right direction looking at the experience Chris comes with. He has understudied the team so well having worked as a technical adviser to the team during the World and that will serve as his guide to controlling the affairs of the team well” he told Nimdeɛ Fm in Sunyani.

George Boateng and Didi Dramani maintained their posts he assistants to the head coach.

Both coaches worked as assistants to Otto Addo during the World Cup.

“Maintaining George Boateng and Dramani as assistants is probably because Chris feels comfortable working and having them around the table. Every coach wants assistants they trust and I think Chris has experienced that with them,” he added

It is Hughton’s first managerial role since he was sacked by Nottingham Forest in September 2021.

He also previously managed Newcastle, Birmingham, and Norwich before his five-year spell at Brighton, which he led to promotion from the Championship.