Ex-Ghana international Augustine Ahinful counting on Chris Hughton's experience to steer Black Stars forward

Published on: 30 October 2023
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 13: Head coach of Ghana Chris Hughton give instructions during a training session ahead of the friendly martch against Mexico at Bank of America Stadium on October 13, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)

Former Ghana international Augustine Ahinful has expressed confidence in Chris Hughton's capabilities as the coach of the Black Stars.

Despite holding an undefeated record until October, Hughton tasted his first defeats as coach of the team earlier in October succumbing to 2-0 and 4-0 defeats to Mexico and the United States of America respectively in international friendlies.

The defeats have intensified pressure on the coach with many calling for his sack ahead of even more daunting tasks in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers and the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Ahinful, who represented Ghana with pride during his international career, emphasised that while there's room for improvement, Hughton's wealth of experience as a player and coach equips him with the understanding needed to address the current challenges.

Ahinful called for support for Hughton and emphasised the significance of a collaborative effort to achieve positive outcomes for the team.

"There is always room for improvement. So far, it's not been encouraging," noted the retired footballer.

"He's played the game before, he has coached before, and he knows what to do to remedy the situation. I think we need to back him up, but he has to also back up."

With the upcoming doubleheader against Madagascar and Comoros in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, the Black Stars and Chris Hughton aim to revitalise the team's performance and inspire optimism among fans.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
