Ex-Ghana international Charles Taylor says Chris Hughton won't take Ghana anywhere

Former Black Stars forward Charles Taylor has not held back in his criticism of coach Chris Hughton following Ghana's lackluster performance in their recent friendly against Mexico.

The game which took place in North Carolina saw Chris Hughton experience his first defeat as a Black Stars coach and it has led Taylor to openly express his doubts about the coach's ability to lead the national team to success.

In a candid statement to Angel TV, Taylor made his position clear, asserting, "Chris Hughton is not a good coach. He won't take us anywhere."

Ghana's recent international friendly against Mexico ended in a 2-0 loss, with Hirving Lozano and Antuna Romero finding the net for the Mexican team.

Despite the disappointing result, the Black Stars are set to face the United States of America in their upcoming international friendly at GEODIS Park in Nashville, Tennessee on Tuesday, October 17, 2023.

The match provides an opportunity for the team to regroup and work on improving their performance, especially in light of Charles Taylor's critical remarks.