Ex-Ghana international Dan Quaye slams Mohammed Salisu for poor AFCON performance and percieved arrogance

Former Ghana international Dan Quaye has taken a critical stance against Black Stars defender Mohammed Salisu, following reports of the player's confrontation with Ghanaian journalists and fans after the team's elimination from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Black Stars faced a challenging AFCON tournament, failing to secure a spot in the knockout stage after a disappointing performance against Mozambique in the final group game. This marks Ghana's second consecutive early exit from the continental showpiece.

Salisu allegedly responded defiantly to frustrated journalists, daring them to "man up" and face him. In response to these actions, Dan Quaye, a former Hearts of Oak star, expressed strong disapproval in an interview with Koforidua-based Bryt FM.

Quaye criticised Salisu's behavior as "childish," pointing out that Salisu has not lived up to expectations since joining the Black Stars. Despite acknowledging that Salisu may earn more money at his club, Quaye claimed that, even at his age, he believes he is a better player.

"Even at my age, I’m better than him. I just need to train and I’m good to go. You guys have broken the heart of Ghanaians, and when they pour out their frustrations, you give them rubbish and nonsensical response,” Quaye stated.

Emphasising the importance of the national team's connection with the supporters, Quaye reminded Salisu that the national team's success could elevate players to greater heights. He urged players to respect the fans' right to express their concerns, especially in challenging times.