Ex-Ghana international Derek Boateng hails 'adhering' Black Starlets under Laryea Kingston

Former Ghana international midfielder Derek Boateng has lauded the strong dedication exhibited by the Black Starlets players under the guidance of head coach Laryea Kingston at the ongoing 2024 WAFU Zone B U17 Cup of Nations.

Kingston, who assumed the role of Black Starlets coach in April this year, has made significant strides in revitalising the team, with Ghana now on the verge of qualifying for the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations for the first time since 2017.

The Black Starlets commenced their WAFU U-17 Championship campaign with an impressive performance at the University of Ghana Stadium in Legon on Wednesday, securing a commanding 5-1 victory over Ivory Coast.

Boateng, who was present at the match, commended Kingston for his impact on the team, stating, "We have a very fantastic coach in the person of Laryea Kingston. He is a top coach for me. He is really doing a great job, and I’m so happy for him. If he wins, we have all won. I’m happy he is doing a great job with the Black Starlets," as quoted by kickgh.com.

"Laryea came from that root, so I think he knows a lot about the games and tournaments like this. You can see the players are playing for him. Anytime he steps onto the touchline to relay information to the players, the game changes," Boateng continued.

"When players are willing to play for a coach, you have nothing to worry about. He doesn’t coach a lot because the guys know what to do already, which is really good," Boateng added.

Next up for the Black Starlets is a crucial encounter against Benin, where they require a win or a draw to secure a place in the semi-finals of the WAFU tournament. The team's ultimate goal is to progress to the final, ensuring their qualification for the U-17 AFCON.