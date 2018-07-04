Laryea Kingston hopes Kwadwo Asamoah's move to Inter will help him rediscover form

Former Ghana International Laryea Kingston believes Kwadwo Asamoah's move to Inter Milan will offer the midfielder an opportunity to rediscover his form.

Kwadwo Asamoah joined Inter Milan on a three year deal on Monday, after spending six years with Italian Champions Juventus where he was very successful at, winning the Serie A title in each of the seasons.

However, the offensive midfielder spent most of his days at the Turin Club playing on the left side of defense, which Laryea thinks has restricted the player. The former Hearts of Mithlodian winger believes Inter Milan will give Asamoah the chance to unleash his devastating form once again to the world.

"He has had a very good career at Juventus and the trophies show that," Kingston told KweséESPN, "but I don't think we saw the best of him there.

"We've always known that Asamoah is best in an advanced midfield position setting up chances, so while he has performed his role at left-wing back effectively, he is always at his best when playing more central.

"I think Asamoah himself will be hoping the Inter move allows him to play in midfield a lot more because that is where he is most effective."

The former Udinese midfielder says he is ready for the new challenge and feels "better than ever" after his stay in Turin was troubled by series of injuries.

"Last season I felt better than ever, played regularly and training great," Asamoah told KweséESPN.

"I have always said once I was fully fit I would return to the national team and that time is close."