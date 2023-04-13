Ex-Ghana International Sam Johnson calls for stiffer punishment to end hooliganism

Former Black Stars defender, Sam Johnson is advocating harsher punishment for clubs whose fans cause mayhem at matches in order to root out the practice.

Johnson believes the current disciplinary measures do not bite hard enough which is why the occurrence has failed to end.

Speaking in an interview in relation to the subject, Johnson said: "The punishment given to offenders is not strong enough. They are made to pay a fine and the venue for their home games is changed and that's all. They don't feel the pain"

Johnson is proposing that guilty clubs should be made to play their home games at the home grounds of their opponents in every fixture.

"If you have to travel to play seven or eight matches away, both the team and the fans will feel it and wouldn't want to cause trouble. This is not the first time. It is bad for investors because it drives them away. They should control it so that the League will be attractive," he added.