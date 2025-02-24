Ex-Ghana international Sam Johnson charges Otto Addo to regain trust of Ghanaians with upcoming World Cup qualifiers

Former Ghanaian defender Sam Johnson has urged underfire Black Stars coach Otto Addo to seize the opportunity to regain the trust of Ghanaians in the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Addo has faced intense scrutiny following Ghana's disappointing performance in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Johnson, speaking to Joy Sports, emphasized that Addo must use the World Cup qualifiers to turn things around and redeem himself in the eyes of Ghanaians.

"I can give myself another chance like Otto is doing. [If I were him] I would do my best, I'll push to get to qualify for the World Cup to redeem myself or my name so that Ghanaians will come back to me," Johnson said.

The Black Stars face Chad and Madagascar in the next international window, and Johnson warned that this is Addo's last chance to win back the support of Ghanaians.

"I will give myself that chance, but it is the last chance that he [Otto Addo] can get. Because after this one, I don't think Ghanaians will be okay with him even coming back to be an assistant coach of the Black Stars."