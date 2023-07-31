Ex-Ghana international Sam Johnson commends Daniel Amartey's 'good' move to Turkey

Daniel Amartey's transfer to Besiktas, a Turkish team, has admirably caught the attention of former Ghanaian defender Sam Johnson.

The Black Stars defender has signed a three-year deal with the Black and Whites following the expiration of his contract with Leicester City having featured for the Foxes in the Premier League for close to seven years

Johnson, a former player for Fenerbahce during his eight-year stay in Turkey, commented on Amartey's recent transfer to Turkey.

He praised Amartey's decision to move from the Premiership to the Turkish league, emphasizing that in today's world of football, money is the most crucial factor in a player's career, rather than their name or the league they play in.

According to Johnson, it is advisable for Ghanaian players to play in a less popular league if it will enable them to make sufficient money to sustain themselves after retirement. This is because retiring with nothing may result in a lack of respect.

“It’s a good decision he took to go to Turkey, and I don’t care whichever league a Ghanaian will sign for, because at the end of the day if he ends his career without money nobody will respect him,” he told Graphic Sports.