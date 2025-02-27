Ex-Ghana international Shilla Illiasu questions timing of possible captaincy shift in Black Stars

Former Ghana defender Illiasu Shilla has raised concerns about the timing of a possible captaincy change in the Black Stars.

Reports suggest that Jordan Ayew may replace Thomas Partey as captain ahead of the March World Cup qualifiers.

Shilla expressed worries that the transition could create division within the team, given that both Ayew and Partey have their own close-knit groups within the squad.

"For the old players, our fear and our worry is that if care is not taken, it will come to a time that the team will be divided into two," he said.

Shilla questioned the timing of the decision, asking, "Why now?" He noted that Partey has captained the team in crucial games and wondered if the change was due to Ghana's failure to qualify for the AFCON.

Shilla urged Black Stars head coach Otto Addo to exercise caution, stating, "We just have to be very careful... you can't compare Jordan to Partey in terms of experience."

Ghana's World Cup qualifying campaign resumes in March, and these developments add intrigue to the team's preparations.