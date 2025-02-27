GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ex-Ghana international Shilla Illiasu questions timing of possible captaincy shift in Black Stars

Published on: 27 February 2025
(TOP L-R) Ghana's forward #09 Jordan Ayew, Ghana's forward #19 Inaki Williams, Ghana's defender #18 Daniel Amartey, Ghana's goalkeeper #01 Lawrence Ati Zigi, Ghana's defender #17 Abdul Rahman Baba, Ghana's defender #04 Mohammed Salisu (BOTTOM L-R) Ghana's midfielder #05 Thomas Partey, Ghana's midfielder #20 Mohammed Kudus, Ghana's midfielder #21 Salis Abdul Samed, Ghana's midfielder #10 Andre Ayew and Ghana's defender #26 Alidu Seidu pose ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group H football match between Ghana and Uruguay at the Al-Janoub Stadium in Al-Wakrah, south of Doha on December 2, 2022. (Photo by Khaled DESOUKI / AFP) (Photo by KHALED DESOUKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Former Ghana defender Illiasu Shilla has raised concerns about the timing of a possible captaincy change in the Black Stars.

Reports suggest that Jordan Ayew may replace Thomas Partey as captain ahead of the March World Cup qualifiers.

Shilla expressed worries that the transition could create division within the team, given that both Ayew and Partey have their own close-knit groups within the squad.

"For the old players, our fear and our worry is that if care is not taken, it will come to a time that the team will be divided into two," he said.

Shilla questioned the timing of the decision, asking, "Why now?" He noted that Partey has captained the team in crucial games and wondered if the change was due to Ghana's failure to qualify for the AFCON.

Shilla urged Black Stars head coach Otto Addo to exercise caution, stating, "We just have to be very careful... you can't compare Jordan to Partey in terms of experience."

Ghana's World Cup qualifying campaign resumes in March, and these developments add intrigue to the team's preparations.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
