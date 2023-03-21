Ex-Ghana int'l Yaw Acheampong rallies support for Black Stars coach Chris Hughton

Former Ghana international Yaw Acheampong has called for support for newly appointed Black Stars coach Yaw Acheampong.

Hughton was appointed in February, succeeding Otto Addo who was in charge of the Black Stars team from March last year until their group stage elimination at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

He was officially unveiled in Kumasi on Monday, March 20 as the new coach of the Black Stars.

However, many former players and football pundits have called for support for the former Brighton boss, Chris Hughton to bring back the glory days of Ghana football with coach Yaw Acheampong being the latest to add his voice.

Speaking in an interview on Happy FM, the former Elmina Sharks coach, said," What Chris Hughton needs right now is time and freedom to work, we know there would be lots of pressure on him to try and prove a point in his first two games".

"Let's all Support him and stay positive he can bring back the glory days," he told Joe Debrah host of Wamputu Sports.

Hughton's first assignment is on Thursday in a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Angola at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi