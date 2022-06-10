Ex-Ghana midfielder Agyeman Badu says Afriyie Barnie, Dennis Korsah Black Stars performance will open doors for home-based players

Former Ghana international Emmanuel Agyeman-Badu says Daniel Afriyie Barnie and Dennis Nkrumah Korsah’s performance in the Kirin Cup with the Black Stars can open doors for more home-based players.

The Hearts of Oak duo made the Black Stars squad for the four-nation tournament to be staged in Japan.

The Black Stars team have been depleted with only 18 players left in camp for the game against Japan.

Dennis Korsah and Danie Afriyie Barnie may get the opportunity to make their debut for the national team in this tournament.

Emmanuel Agyeman-Badu believes the performance of the two players if they perform would make a case for home-based players

“Daniel Afriyie Barnie and Dennis Nkrumah Korsah representing all local players, if they perform it will open doors for other's to join the Black Stars”, Emmanuel Agyeman Badu said Abusua FM.

The Black Stars arrived in Japan on Wednesday without several players who have withdrawn from the squad for the tournament.

Ghana take on the host country in the semi-finals of the 21st edition of the international friendly tournament at the Noevir Stadium Kobe in Kobe on Friday.

Otto Addo’s side will later face either Chile or Tunisia in the 3rd place playoff or in the finals on Tuesday at the Panasonic Stadium Suita in Osaka.

The 18 players in camp include:

GOALKEEPERS: Lawrence Ati Zigi, Manaf Nurudeen

DEFENDERS:

Alidu Salifu, Daniel Amartey, Andy Yiadom, Dennis Korsah, Baba Abdul Rahman

MIDFIELDERS:

Mubarak Wakaso, Edmund Addo, Mohammed Kudus

WINGERS/FORWARDS:

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Benjamin Tetteh, Jordan Ayew, Andre Ayew, Kwesi Okyere Wreidt, Christopher Antwi Adjei, Felix Afena-Gyan, Afriyie Barnieh