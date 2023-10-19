Ex-Ghana midfielder Agyemang-Badu confident of a turnaround in the Black Stars after friedlies defeat

Former Ghana midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu believes the Black Stars will be in good shape before the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast next next year.

Following back-to-back defeats in the international friendlies against Mexico and the United States, the ex-Udinese player raised concerns about the current team.

According to Agyemang-Badu, the coach needs some experienced players to help ahead of next month's World Cup qualifiers.

"Very difficult, explaining is very difficult because this is not want we want," he told Citi Sports.

"Nobody is happy with what happened, the coach is not happy, the FA is not happy and the gallant supporters are not happy. We have one and half month to the tournament and we have to start approached games seriously," he added.

"Fortunately or unfortunately for us, this is what has happened, we have to relax and calm down. I know the pressure is high. For next month we have crucial world cup qualifiers and to start preparing for the AFCON in January.

"It's worrisome and troublesome where we are heading but I am really optimistic. The coach has seen what he has to do and what he has to react on. I know the supporters are getting tired of waiting but we have to be patient.

"From next month the team will start doing well and if he can add a bit of experience it will help."

Ghana will start the World Cup qualifiers with a game against Madagascar next month.