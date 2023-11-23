Ex-Ghana midfielder Agyemang Badu enumerates three reasons for Inaki Williams' struggles

Former Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu insists three things are affecting Inaki Williams following his struggles with the national team.

The Spain-born Black Stars striker scored his first goal for Ghana in the 1-0 win over Madagascar in the World Cup qualifiers.

Williams had to wait until his eleventh game for the national team to break the jinx.

Despite his form in the Spanish La Liga, Williams' goal contribution with the Black Stars has been low.

“There are three things now why he is struggling with the national team," Agyemang Badu told Gold Sports.

“He hasn’t adapted to the African terrain, that is one, he needs to help himself is two, and his colleagues need to help him," he added.

Agyemang Badu also believes the African game is more physical, and the playing surfaces can sometimes be horrible.

“The physicality of it and maybe the pitches, it’s not hundred percent about the pitches, but you know how our pitches are," he continued.

“So I just brought that one in because of where he is coming from and his mentality. Apart from the pitches, which are not too much important in this aspect, his physicality level, or I think he needs to add something a bit up looking at the Spanish League how it is and coming to African terrain, which is very physical a bit."