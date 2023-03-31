Ex-Ghana midfielder Derek Boateng advises Ghana FA not to focus on diaspora players

Former Ghana midfielder Derek Boateng has advised the Football Association against focusing on chasing players abroad to switch nationality and play for the Black Stars.

Boateng in an interview explained that players that switch nationality to play for the Black Stars do struggle to make an impact because they do not understand the African terrain.

Recently the Ghana FA announced five players before Ghana’s World Cup participation in Qatar.

Inaki Williams, Tariq Lamptey, Ransford Yeboah and Stephan Ambrosius switched nationality to play for the Black Stars ahead of the World Cup.

Inaki Williams who has had a regular feature for the Black Stars has failed to make an impact since joining the national team.

In an interview, Derek Boateng was of the opinion Inaki Williams will need time to settle in the Black Stars and has advised against depending on diaspora players.

“I think Inaki Williams and other players who switched nationality don’t really understand Africa, they don’t know what is going on here, our style and others. So, I think Inaki needs time but ask yourself if we can be patience with him”

“To me, we shouldn’t depend of those kind of players because they don’t understand our style” he said.