Ex-Ghana midfielder Derek Boateng rallies support for Chris Hughton

Former Ghana midfielder Derek Boateng has called for support for Black Stars coach Chris Hughton.

The former Brighton and Nottingham Forest manager has been appointed head coach of the Ghana national team on a one and half year contract by the Ghana FA.

He replaced Otto Addo who left his role following Ghana's early exit at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Hughton won his first game in charge of the team against Angola in a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

He also supervised Ghana’s 1-1 draw against Angola in Launda in the reverse fixture as the Black Stars are currently in pole position to book a spot in next year’s AFCON tournament to be staged in Côte d’Ivoire.

Derick Boateng has called for support for the Irish-Ghanaian coach to be able to succeed during his tenure.

"Someone like Chris Hughton, he is half Ghanaian and British so we should support him to do the job," he told Asempa FM.

The Black Stars will bounce back for the 2023 AFCON qualifiers in the next FIFA international window.