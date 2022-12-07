Ex-Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Frimpong not impressed with performance of Black Stars new boys

Former Ghana and Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Frimpong was not impressed with the performance some new players to have joined the Black Stars for the World Cup in Qatar.

The Ghana FA announced the nationality switches of five players Iñaki Williams, Tariq Lamptey, Stephan Kofi Ambrosius, Patrick Pfeifer and Ransford Yeboah Königsdörffer before the World Cup.

Two players namely Inaki Williams, Tariq Lamptey and Mohammed Salisu made Ghana's final squad for the World Cup from the list of the new players.

However, the two players Williams and Lamptey failed to meet expectations during the tournament as Ghana exited after the group stage.

"This should be a lesson to some of our players. They shouldn't wait for big matches before they show up in the Black Stars." Frimpong told GTV Sports Plus during his punditry duties with the nations broadcaster.

"They need to be ready and available anytime they are called up'".

Ghana finished bottom of Group H with three points after losing to Portugal and Uruguay and recording a win over South Korea.