Ex-Ghana midfielder Laryea Kingston advises new Hearts of Oak coach Slavko Matic 

Former Ghana international Laryea Kingston has advised Hearts of Oak's new coach Slavko Matic to apply his own philosophy at the club.

The Serbian coach has been appointed by the Ghanaian giants on a two-year contract.

Matic has been tasked to win the league title and also defend the MTN FA Cup.

Laryea Kingston in an interview has advised the new Hearts of Oak coach to lay down his philosophy as quick as possible to help the players adapt before the season continues.

“Make sure that you bring your attacking philosophy as soon as possible and your defensive philosophy as soon as possible", Laryea Kingston told Radio Gold Talk Sport.

“It is going to be a little bit tough for them but you make it simple and make sure you give players responsibilities when we attack when we are on the ball and when we are off the ball, you give players responsibilities.

“You make things simple for them and then slowly they get used to what you are bringing on board".

“So I think it’s going to be tough for every coach but if I’m there, the moment I get the opportunity, I will quickly bring my attacking philosophy.

He added: “I know it will be tough for the players, for some of them the understanding will take time, but this is where we are.”