Ex-Ghana midfielder Laryea Kingston gets national team appointment

Former Ghana winger Laryea Kingston has been named the assistant coach of the Black Starlets.

The 42-time capped Ghana international will work with head coach Abdul Karim Zito and Jacob Nettey, formerly of Hearts of Oak.

The new technical team of the Black Starlets have been charged with leading the Ghana U17 team back to the Africa U17 Cup of Nations.

Ghana missed the last edition after failing to make the final of the WAFU Zone B Cup of Nations.

Kingston has rich experience in juvenile coaching, having spent time with the Right to Dream Academy.

Meanwhile, coach Zito led Ghana to U20 Africa Cup of Nations triumph in 2021, beating Uganda 2-0 in the final in Mauritania.

Ghana last reached the final of the U17 Cup of Nations in 2017 in Gabon, losing to Mali in an entertaining game.

The team qualified for the U17 World Cup in India but fell to Mali again in the quarter-final.