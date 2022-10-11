 Ex-Ghana midfielder Laryea Kingston  hopes to coach at the World Cup 

Former Ghana international Laryea Kingston has said that he hopes to go to the World Cup as a coach after missing out on his active days as a player.

The 37-year-old missed the 2006 and 2010 World Cup with the Ghana national team despite been a key member of the squad during the qualifiers.

Kingston was not named to the 2006 squad because he was suspended for the first two group games after receiving a red card at the 2006 Africa Cup of Nations.

Four years later, he made the provisional squad, but Serbian coach Milovan Rajevac dropped him from the final squad because he didn't think Laryea fit into his plans.

"Not going to the World Cup, 2006, 2010 for me is still a tough moment me when I think about it or when I start talking about it," Laryea Kingston told Radio Gold Talk Sports in an interview.

"Because in 2006, I played every game, every qualifier, every friendly game, every game throughout the 2006 qualification, I was part of it but I couldn’t make it.

"In 2010, it was the same, I played every single game so last game to go to the World Cup, I was asked to go home."

Laryea hopes to make amends for the lost opportunity as a player by going to the World Cup finals as a coach.

Speaking in an interview on his ambition of going to the World Cup as a coach he said,

“I have educated myself well, I have my [coaching] style and I believe if I preach my style to my squad, Ghanaians will see something different.

“I’m the type of coach that when I’m coaching I like people to know that this is Laryea’s team playing, some kind of identity that people will see.

“I know I did not go to the World Cup as a player but I believe deep in my heart that I will be in the World Cup as a coach one day.

“So that’s the project I’m working on and I know it’s not going to be easy, there is going to be a lot of challenges and with the help of everyone around me, the support and everything, I think that we can all achieve something together.”

The former Hearts of Oak star has ventured into coaching and has completed his coaching badges with a UEFA License certificate.