Ex-Ghana midfielder Michael Essien applauds Ghana FA's revival of Colts Football

Former Black Stars midfielder Michael Essien has expressed his delight at the Ghana Football Association's (GFA) decision to reintroduce the Colts football initiative, aimed at nurturing young talents for national teams.

The GFA recently announced the relaunch of the Colts football league, to rejuvenate grassroots football and identify promising players to bolster Ghana's national squads across all age categories.

The revival of Colts football has generated widespread excitement among football enthusiasts in Ghana, with many praising the move as a positive step towards nurturing future stars.

Michael Essien, who rose to prominence through the Colts system himself, couldn't contain his joy upon hearing the news. In a social media post, he commended the GFA for their forward-thinking initiative, reminiscing about his own experiences as a young player aspiring to become a professional footballer.

Essien took to social media to express his appreciation, stating, "Great news, finally we have our Colts youth football league back. Well done, Ghana Football Association for bringing back Colts football."

The Colts football system has played a pivotal role in Ghanaian football history, having unearthed several notable talents, including Essien, Sulley Muntari, and Derek Boateng, during its heyday in the late 90s and early 2000s.

Additionally, past generations of Ghana's national teams, including the U-20 World Cup-winning squad of 2009, featured a significant number of players who emerged from the Colts football setup.

With the reintroduction of Colts football, there is renewed optimism for the future of Ghana football, as the nation aims to maintain its reputation for producing top-quality talent from the grassroots level upwards.