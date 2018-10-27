Ex-Ghana midfielder Michael Essien tips Real Madrid for El Clasico truimph

Former Ghana midfielder Michael Essien has tipped Real Madrid to overcome FC Barcelona in Sunday’s El Clasico.

Real Madrid will travel to the Camp Nou to engage the Blaugrana in the first Clasico of the campaign.

Julen Lopetegui's side have endured their worst start to the season, having picked just 14 points from nine games.

However, Essien feels that Real Madrid can still win the El Clasico on Sunday, despite having won only one game in the last five and only scoring in the previous two.

"Why not? The players are still there," Essien added. "Madrid are still one of the biggest clubs in the world, and they still have the players. It’s such a shame that Ronaldo left but it's one of those things that can happen in football. They are going to go into the game and hopefully look to win the game."

"Of course it's the best," Essien continued. "Playing in El Clasico is one of the most memorable highlights in my career.

"I played four El Clasicos, won two, drew too, I never lost. It's such a big game, and the whole world wants to watch it."