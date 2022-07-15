Ex-Ghana midfielder Mohammed Gargo ready for Ghana Premier League challenge with Nsoatrem

Former Ghana international and newly-appointed coach of Nsoatrem FC, Mohammed Gargo, has revealed his readiness for the challenge in the domestic topflight league.

Nosatrem FC will for the first time play in the Ghana Premier League after securing promotion following victory over Tamale City FC.

Gargo will be in charge of the team when the Ghana Premier League begins in January.

“Football at any other level is football. To showcase what you know is all about getting yourself into the areas you will have challenges. Otherwise, you will always remain a mediocre coach who will go around coaching small clubs here and there. I love challenges. I love criticism,” he told Joy Sports.

“When you criticize me, you make me feel there is something going wrong with what in doing so I need to sit up. I will go back home and work on what is wrong. With the acceptance of the premier league side club like Nsoatreman FC is something I have been waiting for.

“Staying means to do better than average. Better than average means you should be above the ninth position. You should be somewhere in the seventh and sixth position. That is above average. There are no promises and there is pressure, all that we will be doing is to go there, get the work done and make sure the people of Nsoatre are happy and the management is enjoying what we are doing."