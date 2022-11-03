Ex-Ghana midfielder Rabiu Mohammed reveals players were distracted by $100k appearance fee at 2014 World Cup

Former Ghana midfielder Rabiu Mohammed has revealed that delay in the payment of players appearance fees led to the team's early exit at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Ghana's tournament was marred with controversies, with a scuffle breaking out in camp while players also threatened to boycott the final game against Portugal.

The melee forced government to airlift $4 million to Brazil to pay each player an appearance fee of $100,000.

According to Rabiu, the players lost concentration ahead of the game against Portugal despite receiving their monies.

“I will sum up that we didn’t do well due to the appearance fee which was not paid to us on time and only given to us only before playing against Portugal and this affected a lot of us because our concentration was on the $100,000 fee but not the game,” he told koma FM.

“Another reason why we failed was that our players were a bit tired because we had to travel for about three hours to our next venue to play Portugal after our game against Germany,” he added.