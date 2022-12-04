Ex-Ghana midfielder Sulley Muntari believes Thomas Partey can do better for the Black Stars

Sulley Muntari has joined the argument over Thomas Partey's performance for Ghana and Arsenal.

The Arsenal midfielder has been criticized by fans for his underwhelming performances for the Black Stars at the World Cup.

Partey was Ghana's key player going into the tournament in Qatar, but the 29-year-old failed to meet the expectations of fans.

Muntari, who played 84 times for Ghana, praised Partey's ability but insists the former Atletico Madrid player can offer more for the Black Stars.

"Partey for me is excellent, he is superb and a world class player, you can't take that away from him," he told 3 Sports.

"He is so intelligent in midfield and he is very elegant. When he plays he is a joy to watch.

"With the national team, I sit up there and I always think, I see Partey plays and sometimes it's like I don't see him around the team like in the last two games. But if Partey switched for like 25% of his strength, his mind and his intelligence and the way he knows how to play, the Black Stars will be crazy massive," he added.