Ex-Ghana midfielder Sulley Muntari visits Christian Atsu's family, signs book of condolence

Former Ghana midfielder Sulley Muntari together with some ex-players were at the family house of Christian Atsu to sign the book of condolence.

Christian Atsu was confirmed dead on Saturday morning after going missing in the devastating earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on February 6, 2023.

Atsu's body was pulled out of the rubble 12 days later after continuous search.

The 31-year-old's body arrived in Ghana on Sunday and preparations ahead of his burial has started, with the government of Ghana promising to ensure a befitting send off is given the player.

Muntari was at the family house together with Haminu Dramani to sign the book of condolence opened for the late Christian Atsu.

Atsu made 65 appearances for the Black Stars, scoring nine goals for the Black Stars. He was best player at the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations.