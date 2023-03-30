Ex Ghana midfielder Yaw Acheampong wants Black Meteors players promoted to Black Stars

Former Ghana international Yaw Acheampong says Black Stars coach Chris Hughton should consider promoting some players in the Black Meteors team to his set up.

The former Elmina Sharks coach made mention of this on the back of Ghana’s U-23 AFCON qualification against Algeria.

The Black Meteors eliminated their North African counterparts 2-1 after the two legs to qualify for the U-23 AFCON tournament to be staged in Morocco.

Some players showed glimpses of their brilliance in the two legs with the calls for their inclusion in the senior national team.

Speaking in an interview on Radio Gold, Yaw Acheampong urged Chris Hughton to select any player who will help his team.

“Chris was with the team [Black Stars] in Qatar and he was able to learn a lot of things about the team.

“Now that he is the head of the technical team, he is trying to adopt the philosophy or the system that the team wants to play.

“So why not, if he sees somebody in the U-23 team who can be in his team to move him forward why not he can bring him on board.

“I will be very happy if he adds one or two to his squad.” Yaw Acheampong added.

Acheampng was a member of the squad that won bronze – Ghana and Africa’s first ever Olympic medal in Barcelona 1992.