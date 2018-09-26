Ex-Ghana midfielder Yusif Chibsah laments poor working conditions for local players

Former Ghana midfielder Yusif Alhassan Chibsah has expressed his disappointment in the substandard working conditions for local based players.

Chibsah, who is a member of the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG), is baffled by the wage local based players receive in the Ghanaian league.

The 34-year-old lambasted football administrators for exploiting the footballers to enrich themselves instead of improving their welfare.

"Player welfare in this country is a major issue, most players don't take their time to mature in the league before they travel abroad because what they receive here as salaries are not good enough,” he said

“Although the economy is bad, I believe the club administrators can do better than they are doing now, Some club administrators use the sponsorship money to do their personal businesses .They don't care about player welfare”

“There should be a standard contract for all the clubs, We need to take a critical look at the minimum wage for players because footballers don't receive pension pays”

”Ghana football will suffer if we don't give the players better working conditions” he concluded