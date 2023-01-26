Ex-Ghana Premier League star Eric Gawu reveals why he joined Hearts of Oak

Former King Faisal and Hearts of Oak striker, Eric Gawu, says he was pressured by his dad to sign for the Phobians.

Eric Gawu was a household name in the 2004/2005 season following his exploits with Kumasi-based side King Faisal.

The diminutive striker scored ton goals in the Ghana Premier League for King Faisal before his move.

His performances in the league earned him a big mega money move to Hearts of Oak.

Gawu had previously attracted interest from both Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko. The two clubs had offered to sign him but he later signed with the Phobians.

According to him, Hearts of Oak presented a better offer than their archrivals, Asante Kotoko.

“There was pressure on my dad for me to come and play Hearts of Oak from the supporters. So, my dad convinced me to play for Hearts of Oak.

He played a vital role in that move," Gawu disclosed in an interview on Happy FM.

“I also realized that I had stayed in Kumasi for long. Alhaji Grunsah also convinced me to come to Hearts because the offer was very good, even though Asante Kotoko had also made an offer. My father was in Accra the pressure was too much," he added.

Eric Gawu played four seasons for Hearts of Oak, leaving the club in 2010 to Israeli side H.Ashkelon.

The 40-year-old ended his career with Dreams in 2020 and is currently part of the team’s backroom staff.