Ex-Ghana president John Dramani Mahama congratulates Black Stars on 2023 AFCON qualification

Former Ghanaian President John Mahama congratulated the Black Stars for qualifying for the Africa Cup of Nations tournament to be held in Cote d'Ivoire next year.

Ghana had a poor performance in the last edition of the tournament held in Cameroon, but they will be returning to make amends. In the last tournament, the Black Stars exited the group stage after securing one point and losing to debutant Comoros and Morocco.

However, in the current qualifiers, the four-time AFCON champions secured qualification in the final group game against Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Thursday, September 7.

The Black Stars won 2-1 over the Wild Beast, finishing top of Group E with 12 points.

John Dramani Mahama congratulated the team on social media after securing their successive 10th AFCON qualification.

He said, "Congratulations to our Black Stars. Great come back from a goal down and a spectacular victory against CAR to book a well-deserved spot in the 2024 AFCON. You’ve made Ghana proud again! Keep shining! Let's go for gold in the AFCON."