Ex-Ghana President John Mahama donates GHC 100,000 to Real Tamale United

Former President John Dramani Mahama has shown his unwavering support for Real Tamale United (RTU) by donating 100,000 Ghana cedis to the club.

This generous contribution followed a meeting held in Accra on Wednesday between Mahama and the club's management.

During the meeting, the management team updated Mahama on the current state of the club and their efforts to restore RTU to its former glory. Mahama, who is also the Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), expressed his pleasure at the courtesy call and reflected on his past collaborations with the management to improve the fortunes of the Northern Blues.

The club's Public Relations Officer revealed that Mahama pledged his unwavering support to the current management as they work to restructure RTU and ensure its sustainability and vibrancy within Ghanaian football.

Following this, Mahama made the substantial donation of 100,000 cedis to the club. In response, RTU's CEO Zakaria Safianu expressed his gratitude to Mahama for the generous contribution, emphasising its crucial role in enabling the club to complete its pending matches.

RTU has been facing significant financial challenges, with players boycotting training sessions due to unpaid salaries and coaches complaining about delayed payments from last season.

The donation from the former president is expected to alleviate some of these financial burdens.

Currently, RTU is at the bottom of the Ghana Premier League table with 28 points from 29 games, with a game in hand.