Ex-Ghana Sports Minister questions Asamoah Gyan's role in 2014 World Cup fiasco

Former Sports Minister Elvis Afriyie Ankrah has voiced concerns regarding Asamoah Gyan's involvement in the contentious Black Stars player boycott during the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

Ankrah suspects that Gyan's actions may have been driven by political motivations, given his leadership role as captain at the time.

This scrutiny has intensified following Gyan's appointment to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) manifesto committee ahead of the 2024 elections.

Gyan's political affiliation has sparked verbal attacks, with National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor accusing Gyan of deliberately missing the penalty against Uruguay during the 2010 World Cup to sabotage Ghana's chances because his party, the NPP, wasn't in power at the time.

Ankrah, who served as Sports Minister for the NDC, has now addressed the 2014 Brazil saga, which significantly damaged Ghana's international reputation.

Players boycotted training, holding the government to ransom in Brazil, with Gyan being the leader who did little to avert the situation.

In an interview with Akoma FM, Ankrah said, "I don't know whether it was political, but Ghanaians can judge whether it was political that a professional player and his colleagues say they would not train unless they see physical cash. That one, anybody can judge for themselves whether it was political or not."

He added, "They refused to train, and it affected them in the final match. Ghanaians should judge whether it was political or indiscipline. I don't know."

Ghana had to transport over $4.5 million to Brazil in 2014 before the players agreed to participate in their final group game against Portugal. Despite setbacks against the United States and a draw with Germany, the Black Stars ultimately fell short against Portugal.

Ankrah expressed regret over the missed opportunity for the team to make history, citing their commendable performances during preparations and notable matches, such as the draw against Germany, recognised by FIFA's technical committee.

"If it's not for the occurrences and they had remained focused, I believe that we could have made history," Ankrah lamented. "We lost that opportunity; today, what's happened to all of them?" he pondered.