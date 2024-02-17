Ex-Ghana star Agyemang-Badu: Losing teammates Christian Atsu & Raphael Dwamena 'difficult to accept'

Former Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has spoken out about the difficulties that ex-Black Stars players are facing following the recent deaths of two teammates, Christian Atsu and Raphael Dwamena.

Badu shared his thoughts during the funeral service of Raphael Dwamena, who passed away due to a heart attack while playing in the Albanian league.

In an interview with GhanaWeb, Badu acknowledged the struggle to cope with the losses, saying, "It's a difficult situation, but what can we do about it?"

He emphasised that death is unpredictable and that it's hard to accept losing teammates at such young ages, referencing the biblical phrase "everybody wants to be 70 and above."

Badu's comments come as the first anniversary of Christian Atsu's passing was observed on February 6, 2024, and Raphael Dwamena was laid to rest on February 16, 2024.

These losses have had a significant impact on the Ghanaian football community, and Badu's words highlight the emotional toll that these tragedies have taken on those who knew and played alongside them.