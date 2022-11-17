Ex-Ghana star Asamoah Gyan FINALLY acquires Uefa B coaching license

Legend Asamoah Gyan is now closer to coaching after displaying an image of his Uefa B coaching license, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

In June this year, GHANASoccernet.com broke the news of the ex-Sunderland man’s trip to Wales for his coaching course.

Gyan was in class for the six-day programme organized by the Football Association of Wales.

It was a residential course for those who had experience of playing or coaching within the professional game.

Gyan excelled and after five months, he has been awarded for his hard work, meaning he is qualified to take on a coaching job.

However, the 36-year-old is yet to hang his boots despite being inactive for more than a year after picking up an injury for Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities FC.

His activity cost him a place in Ghana’s squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup finals in Qatar.

The former Al Ain striker has not hidden his intention to coach at the highest level.

Ghana is the country’s all-time leading scorer with 51 goals and also the highest African scorer in World Cup history.