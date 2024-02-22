Ex-Ghana star Asamoah Gyan vows to elevate sports through experience after political appointment

Asamoah Gyan says he has enough experience and the techniques to contribute to sports after being appointed as a member of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's manifesto committee ahead of the 2024 General Elections.

The former Ghana captain is the chairman of the Youth and Sports sub-committee.

Reacting to his first political appointment, Gyan took to social media to express his enthusiasm and qualifications for the role.

"When I look back at my career, my highs, my lows, my failures, and my success, I think I have enough experience and the techniques to contribute to sports," he wrote.

Gyan emphasized the importance of sharing knowledge and experience with the next generation, saying, "I always ask myself, how do we create change if we don't want to change? How do spectate without being on the bench and how do we score without being on the field?"

He continued, "How do we pass on the baton to the next generation if we don't share our experience, how do we achieve without a clear path ahead?"

Gyan expressed his belief that collective experiences can help guide the next generation to surpass their predecessors.

"I believe that with collective experiences, we can orient the next generation to do better than what we did. We can give hope where hope is lost and we can inspire when all hope seems lost," he said.

The legendary footballer concluded by calling for unity in shaping the future of sports in Ghana.

"Let's join hands and sharpen the path and the future of sports," he wrote.

Gyan's appointment has generated mixed reactions, with some viewing it as a positive step towards developing the country's youth and sports sector.

Others, however, may criticise his move into politics as an attempt to extend his influence beyond the realm of sports.

Regardless of opinions, Gyan's involvement in the manifestation committee presents an opportunity for him to contribute to policy development that can benefit Ghana's youth and sports sector.

If Bawumia becomes President, Gyan may play a significant role in shaping the country's future in these areas.