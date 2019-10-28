Ex-Ghana star Derek Boateng secures scouting job at Danish side FC Nordsjaelland

Former Ghana midfielder Derek Boateng is set to begin a scouting program at Danish top-flight side FC Nordsjaelland, according to reports.

The visit is expected to boost his technical acumen in football as a scout for the club following his engagement with Right To Dreams Academy.

The former Fulham FC midfielder will benefit from countryman Mas-Ud Dramani who is in-charge of Nordsjaelland's U19 team.

Nordsjaelland owner Tom Vernon, who is also the brainchild of Right to Dream Academy, wants to build the capacity of local coaches.

Boateng is the second former Ghana international to join the Wild Tigers after Laryea Kingston.