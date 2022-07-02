Ex-Ghana star Laryea Kingston offers himself for Ghana U17 national team job

Ex-Ghana international winger Laryea Kingston claims he is qualified enough to handle the Ghana U17 national team as he offer himself to be entrusted with the head coach role.

The 41-year-old has taken to management since retiring from football as he currently works as a youth or grassroots coach.

The Ghana U17 team have failed to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations in the last editions denying them the chance to make it to the World Cup.

The former Hearts of Midlothian star believes he has the technical know-how to turn fortunes for the Black Starlets to return to the glory moments.

"Anytime the FA will call me and they believe that I have what it takes to help the country, I’m ready to serve," he said on the Friday Night Football show, as quoted by Starrfmonline.

"I'm just waiting for that call. It’s one of my ambition to serve my country. I can have a coaching job in Europe and any part of the world but if I don’t serve my country, it will be something that will not be complete in my life. At the moment I’m ready when it comes to juvenile football."

"I have ideas about how to develop players so if the nation gives me the opportunity to coach one of the youth national teams, I will be more than happy to bring all my experiences and the knowledge that I have acquired throughout my coaching career on board."

Kingston who played for the Black Stars from 2002 to 2010, acquired a UEFA B coaching license in February 2022 and is presently working at Right to Dream Academy.