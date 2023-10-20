Ex-Ghana star Michael Essien reveals Paul Scholes as one of his toughest opponent

Former Chelsea midfielder Michael Essien has expressed his admiration for Manchester United legend Paul Scholes as one of the toughest opponents he ever faced during his football career.

Essien, who played for Chelsea from 2005 to 2014, reflected on his experiences facing top-class players. In an interview with Goal, he said, "I have faced a lot of good players in my career. It's difficult to tell. I faced the likes of Xavi, [Andres] Iniesta, and a lot...Steven Gerrard. But I always say Paul Scholes is one of the players that was quite tough."

The former Black Stars midfielder who currently serves as an assistant coach for Danish club FC Nordsjaelland, fondly recalled his battles with the legendary Manchester United midfielder.

Essien also shared his thoughts on two other prominent figures in his football career. He expressed that AS Roma coach Jose Mourinho is the best manager he ever had, and he considered Frank Lampard to be the best player he played alongside.

He specifically praised Lampard for his midfield prowess, his goal-scoring ability, and his consistent performance over the years.

Essien is currently honing his coaching skills and hoping to take the game by storm with his managerial skills just as he did during his playing days when he featured for several top sides including Chelsea, AC Milan, and Real Madrid among others.