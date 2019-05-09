Ex-Ghana star Michael Essien wishes 'Happy Ramadan' to Muslims

Former Ghana midfielder Michael Essien has wished ‘Happy Ramadan’ to all the Muslims around the globe.

Essien, who now plays for Sabail FK in the Azerbaijani Premier League, through his Instagram account wished the Muslims on the auspicious occasion of Ramadan (Muslim holy month of fasting).

"On this Ramadan, I wish you luck, happiness and peace of Ramadan. Happy Ramadan 1438 H for you and your loved ones Allah's blessings be with you always, "he wrote, which was immediately invaded by likes and comments from his followers.

In less than 20 minutes, the 35-year-old's post received more than 7 thousand likes and hundreds of comments that agreed to his prayer.