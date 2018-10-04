GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ex-Ghana star Odartey Lamptey touts Jordan Ayew as Gyan's heir

Published on: 04 October 2018
Jordan Ayew of Ghana during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations Finals football match between Ghana and Uganda at the Port Gentil Stadium in Gabon on 17 January 2017 ©Chris Ricco/BackpagePix

Former Ghana international Odartey Lamptey has earmarked Jordan Ayew to take over from Asamoah Gyan as Black Stars' main hitman.

Jordan Ayew has been left out of the squad for the Afcon 2019 clash against Sierra Leone despite his fine form for English side Crystal Palace.

Meanwhile, Gyan who is struggling for game time at club level has been called into the side for the match against the Leone Stars.

Kwesi Appiah's decision to invite the Ghana all time top scorer has been criticized especially with his lack of game time.

However, the 1991 FIFA Golden Ball winner believes a time will come where Jordan will take over the striking position from the former Sunderland marksman.

"Jordan Ayew will be the rightful successor to Asamoah Gyan. He has the capacity to replicate what Asamoah has done and he's young enough to grow in time. He can deliver the goal," he said

Comments

  • Dr Sabra
    says: 4 hours ago
  • john akpa
    says: 2 hours ago
    NO CHANCE !!

