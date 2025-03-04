GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp


Ex-Ghana star Prince Polley calls for urgent action to secure sponsorship for Ghana Premier League

Published on: 04 March 2025
Ex-Ghana star Prince Polley calls for urgent action to secure sponsorship for Ghana Premier League

Former Ghana football star Prince Opoku Bismark Polley Sampene is calling on the government to take urgent action to secure sponsorship for the Ghana Premier League.

He believes that the government's investment in Ghana football is crucial in helping the sport regain its status.

"Ghanaians love football so I urge the government to make massive investment in our game and also help in seeking for sponsorship for our league. By so doing the clubs will get the financial muscle to pay their players well. This is what I expect from the government and the FA to do for our beautiful game," Polley said in an interview with Kessben FM.

Polley's concerns are rooted in the decline of Ghana football in recent times, which has been exacerbated by the mass departure of players to other African leagues.

The significant financial disparity between the Ghana Premier League and other leagues has made it difficult for Ghanaian clubs to retain their top players.

To address this issue, Polley is urging the government to collaborate with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to secure sponsorship for the league.

He believes that with government support, Ghana football can regain its status and provide better financial opportunities for players and clubs.

