Ex-Ghana star Razak Pempong donates footballs to Dreams FC 

Former Ghana forward Razak Pempong in collaboration with his former club Viborg F.F. has donated 20 footballs to Ghana Premier League side Dreams FC.

The legend who is a friend of the club extended this support as a way of contributing to the development of football in Ghana and also motivating the playing body.

Speaking on behalf of Razak, Yakubu Pimpong, brother of the former striker said, “Razak wants to donate those balls to you so it can help develop talented players so one day they can also grow into superstars and professionals, he wants to help same as he was also supported when playing in Ghana”.

Pimpong was part of the Ghana 2004 Olympic football team, which exited in the first round, having finished in third place in group B.

He was called up for the Ghana squad for the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany. He made ten appearances for the senior national team the Black Stars and scored one goal.