Ex-Ghana star Sam Johnson slams players over injury fears

Former Black Stars defender Sam Johnson has lashed out at Ghanaian players who express concerns about injuries and lack of support when representing the national team.

Johnson's comments come after Ghana's failure to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) for the first time in 21 years.

Johnson criticized the players for not giving their best when representing Ghana. "For me personally, I know what they can do, but they don't do it. They don't show it to us when they come here," he said.

Johnson was particularly frustrated by the players' concerns about injuries.

"What kills me is that when people are saying when they get injured, who is going to take care of them. Excuse me, but that is nonsense. This is your job, and that is what you choose to do."

Johnson urged players to take responsibility for their choices.

"You either do it or you leave it. So, if you know you will come and you will get injured and Ghana won't take care of you, then resign from the national team or don't come at all."

The Black Stars are set to face Chad and Madagascar in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in March.