Ex-Ghana star Sammy Kuffour named in Bayern Munich squad for ‘99 UCL rematch against Manchester United

Former Ghana defender Samuel Osei Kuffuor will line up for Bayern Munich to play their Manchester United counterparts in a rematch of the 1999 Champions League final at Old Trafford on May 26.

Kuffour is expected to marshal the defense for the German giants against the Red Devils at the iconic Old Trafford.

The Class of ‘92 members which consist of Gary and Phil Neville, David Beckham, Nicky Butt and Paul Scholes are expected to feature, in the anniversary event and will be joined by former Swedish winger Jesper Blomqvist.

The midfielders will be reunited with the full 1998/99 defence, including the Neville brothers, Jaap Stam and Denis Irwin, with Peter Schmeichel back in net for the match in aid of the Manchester United Foundation.

Bayern meanwhile, will parade the likes of Steffen Effenberg, Ze Roberto, Carsten Jancker and Hans-Jorg Butt.

Manchester United came back from behind to beat Bayern at Camp Nou in 1999 thanks to two injury-time goals by Teddy Sheringham and Ole Solskjaer to lift the trophy for the second time in the club history, adding to the Premier League and FA Cup they had won earlier.

Check the Bayern squad below;

2 Markus Babbel (Defender) 3 Hans Pfluger (Defender) 4 Sammy Kuffour (Defender) 5 Klaus Augenthaler (Defender) 5 Daniel van Buyten (Defender) 6 Martin Demichelis (Defender) 6 Christian Nerlinger (Midfielder) 7 Michael Sternkopf (Midfielder) 8 Markus Schupp (Midfielder) 9 Luca Toni (Striker) 9 Giovane Elber (Striker) 10 Lothar Matthaus (Midfielder) 10 Roy Makaay (Striker) 11 Stefan Effenberg (Midfielder) 11 Ze Roberto (Midfielder) 11 Ivica Olic (Striker) 13 Paulo Sergio (Striker) 14 Carsten Lakies (Striker) 16 Andreas Ottl (Midfielder) 16 Marcel Witeczek (Midfielder) 17 Thorsten Fink (Midfielder) 19 Carsten Jancker (Striker) 22 Bernd Dreher (Goalkeeper) 22 Hans-Jorg Butt (Goalkeeper)

Kuffour enjoyed a trophy-laden 13-year spell with the Bavarians, scoring 7 goals in 175 games.