Ex-Ghana stars Essien and Muntari were a source of motivation for me during childhood - Mohammed Kudus

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus has revealed that former Ghanaian footballers Michael Essien and Sulley Muntari were a source of inspiration for him during his childhood.

In an interview with the EPL, Kudus reflected on his journey from the streets of Nima in Accra to playing in the English Premier League for West Ham United.

Kudus credited Essien and Muntari, who both had successful careers in the Premier League, as his motivation growing up.

"To become a Premier League player, it means a lot for me. I feel it’s also a responsibility for me because growing up with the Michael Essiens and all these guys, Muntari, playing in the Premier League, was the source of motivation for me."

Kudus, who has had a strong second season at West Ham with three goals and an assist in 22 EPL games, acknowledged the responsibility that comes with playing in the Premier League, especially as a representative of Ghana and Nima.

West Ham will face Newcastle United on March 10, and Kudus will look to continue his good form and make his childhood heroes proud.