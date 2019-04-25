Ex-Ghana stars Richard Kingston and Michael Essien to play in 'Lagos Governor' charity match

Ex-Ghana duo Richard Kingston and Michael Essien have been invited to play in an exhibition match to celebrate sporting legacy of Lagos Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.

The ex-internationals are among the 18 African Legends invited for the 18 May, 2019 match which will be played at the Agege Stadium.

The African stars include Geremi Njitap (Chelsea & Cameroun), Herita Illunga (West Ham and captain DRC), Christian Karembeu (Real Madrid and France World Cup winner), Aaron Mokoena (Portsmouth, Blackburn and South Africa), Didier Zokora (Tottenham and Cote d’Ivoire), Mamodu Sissoko (Liverpool and Mali) and El- Hadji Diouf (Liverpool and Senegal).

Others are, Samuel Eto’o (Chelsea & Cameroun), Diomontsy Kamara (Fulham & Senegal), khalilou Fadiga ( Senegal), Abdul Kader Kaita (Senegal), James Debba (Liberia ) and Tiene Siaka (Cote d’Ivoire).Akanni also listed those whose tickets had also been booked to include Tresor Lomana Lua Lua (Newcastle & DR Congo) and Aboubakar Titi Camara (Liverpool & Guinea).

Liberia president and former FIFA Player of the Year George Weah is expected to make cameo at the game

Part of the proceeds from the game is expected to be donated to support scholarships for indigent kids of former Nigerian players.

Meanwhile, Nigerian Legends have appointed a three-man committee of Austin Eguavoen, Henry Nwosu and Joe Erico to deliberate on how to select the 20 former Legends mix of old and new generation players to star for the country.