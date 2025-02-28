Ex-Ghana striker Kwesi Appiah hoping Kudus and Semenyo carry Black Stars forward

Former Ghana striker Kwesi Appiah is pinning his hopes on Mohammed Kudus and Antoine Semenyo to lead the Black Stars to success.

Appiah believes the duo has the potential to fill the void left by legendary striker Asamoah Gyan.

Appiah acknowledged that replacing Gyan, Ghana's all-time top scorer, is a tough task. "It's a very tough task to replace someone of his calibre and quality. That type of striker and character is not produced that often."

However, Appiah is optimistic about the prospects of Kudus and Semenyo, who have been impressive for their clubs.

"At this moment in time, you have a player like Kudus and potentially Semenyo, who are playing really well for their clubs. We'd hope they can eventually have that type of level and consistency for Ghana," he told Flashscore.

Appiah believes that if Kudus and Semenyo can replicate their club form for the national team, Ghana can return to its former glory.

With the Black Stars searching for a new talisman, Appiah's hopes are pinned on the emerging duo to lead the team to success.