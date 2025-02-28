Ex-Ghana striker Kwesi Appiah plans to help Ghanaian talents secure European opportunities

Kwesi Appiah has expressed his desire to create pathways for Ghanaian footballers to secure opportunities in Europe.

The former Black Stars striker, who played in the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), believes Ghana has an abundance of raw talent that needs the right exposure.

“There is amazing unearthed talent in Ghana and across Africa. Down the line, I do hope I can build those connections and be able to offer opportunities for players to come across and show their talents in Europe,” Appiah said in an interview with Flashscore.

His experiences across multiple clubs, from England’s non-league to international football, have given him valuable insights into player development.

Now a scout at Crystal Palace, he hopes to use his knowledge to bridge the gap for young Ghanaian prospects.

Appiah is also pursuing a career in sports journalism, having earned a degree in the field from Staffordshire University.

He has already worked as a co-commentator for the BBC, covering the 2022 World Cup.

“Sports journalism is something I’ve always been interested in. From young, I’ve enjoyed being a part of interviews and working on radio programmes. It was always something I was told suits me.”