Ex-Ghana striker Peter Ofori-Quaye is youngest player to score in UEFA Champions League

Ex-Ghana striker Peter Ofori-Quaye holds the record as the youngest player to score in the UEFA Champions League.

He scored for Olympiakos against Rosenborg in the group stage of the 1997/1998 season.

Ofori-Quaye was 17 years, 6 months and 7 days at that time.

On-loan Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic is the second youngest to mark for Champions.

He scored the only goal for Dinamo Zagreb in the 7-1 defeat against Olympique Lyon in the group stage of the 2011/12 season at 17 years, 7 months and 1 day.

Third is Bojan Krkić at age 17, 7 months and 2 days old when he scored against Schalke 04 in the first leg of the 2007/08 quarterfinals.

Rijkaard's team won that game by 1 to 0.

Krkić also became the youngest player to score a goal in a Barcelona shirt.

Spain midfielder Cesc Fabregas is currently the fourth youngest to score in the Champions League.

He scored for his former side Arsenal in the 5-0 win over Norwegian side Rosenborg during the group stage of the 2004/05 season.

On December 7, 2004, Fabregas was 17 years, 7 months, and 3 days.

Czech defender Martin Klein who played for Sparta Prague between 2000 and 2003 is on the list of the five youngest to score in the prestigious tournament against Panathinaikos at 17 years, 7 months, and 25 days.